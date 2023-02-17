Mafatlal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.99 crore, up 44.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.99 crore in December 2022 up 44.07% from Rs. 197.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 25.88% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 15.69% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 50.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.30% returns over the last 6 months and 27.09% over the last 12 months.