Mafatlal Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.13 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.13 crore in December 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 184.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021 up 104.21% from Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2021 up 557.48% from Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.39 in December 2020.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 190.15 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)