Mafatlal Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 184.53 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.53 crore in December 2020 down 24.54% from Rs. 244.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.37 crore in December 2020 down 633.19% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2020 down 93.16% from Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2019.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 100.70 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)