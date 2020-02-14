Mafatlal Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 244.54 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.54 crore in December 2019 up 6.05% from Rs. 230.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019 up 118.89% from Rs. 28.17 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in December 2019 up 261.01% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2018.

Mafatlal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Mafatlal Ind shares closed at 71.55 on February 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -31.33% over the last 12 months.