Mafatlal Financ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 112.07% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 112.07% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 1415.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 1020% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.
|Mafatlal Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.19
|0.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.19
|0.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.11
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.00
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.14
|0.05
|Interest
|0.07
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.14
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.48
|-0.47
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.48
|-0.47
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.48
|-0.47
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|-0.16
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|-0.16
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|-0.16
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|-0.16
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
