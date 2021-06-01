Mafatlal Financ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 112.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 112.07% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 up 1415.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021 up 1020% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.