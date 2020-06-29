Mafatlal Financ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, down 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 28.32% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 58.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.