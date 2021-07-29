Mafatlal Financ Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 128% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 128% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 72.5% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.