Mafatlal Financ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 5.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 up 5.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 10.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Mafatlal Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.
|Mafatlal Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.31
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.31
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.29
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.12
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.22
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.10
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited