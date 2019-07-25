Mafatlal Financ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2019 up 5.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 10.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.