Mafatlal Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020 down 499.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.