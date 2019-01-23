Mafatlal Financ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 3.63% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 up 57.88% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 up 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.