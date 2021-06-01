Mafatlal Financ Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 98.16% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mafatlal Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 98.16% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 up 797.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 1275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.
Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.
|Mafatlal Finance Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|1.02
|0.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|1.02
|0.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.27
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.28
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.45
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.00
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.46
|0.01
|Interest
|0.07
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.46
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.46
|-0.15
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.36
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.36
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.36
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|14.72
|14.72
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited