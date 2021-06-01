Mafatlal Financ Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 98.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 98.16% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 up 797.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021 up 1275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.