Mafatlal Financ Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 55.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2020 down 55.58% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 117.94% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 90.7% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.