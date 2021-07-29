Mafatlal Financ Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 133.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2021 up 133.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 288.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.