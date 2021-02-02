Mafatlal Financ Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2020 up 31.1% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 212.12% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.