Mafatlal Financ Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 65.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2019 up 65.96% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019 up 831.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019 up 240% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

Mafatlal Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.