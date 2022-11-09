Maestros Elect Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 233.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 233.37% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 488.34% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 179.31% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 59.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.