    Maestros Elect Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore, up 233.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.63 crore in September 2022 up 233.37% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 488.34% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 179.31% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

    Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

    Maestros Elect shares closed at 59.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.

    Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.633.961.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.633.961.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.551.960.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.18-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.980.950.88
    Depreciation0.090.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.730.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.420.21
    Other Income0.330.250.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.530.680.50
    Interest0.140.110.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.390.570.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.390.570.27
    Tax0.330.160.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.050.410.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.050.410.18
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.740.33
    Diluted EPS1.910.740.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.740.33
    Diluted EPS1.910.740.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:37 am