Maestros Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore, up 231.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore in March 2023 up 231.88% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 up 341.24% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 up 294.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 51.40 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.