    Maestros Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore, up 231.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.55 crore in March 2023 up 231.88% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2023 up 341.24% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 up 294.44% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2022.

    Maestros Elect shares closed at 51.40 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.

    Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.554.462.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.554.462.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.913.251.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.21-0.40-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.030.990.94
    Depreciation0.110.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.700.480.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.590.040.08
    Other Income0.430.280.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.020.310.43
    Interest0.160.110.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.860.210.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.860.210.36
    Tax0.480.060.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.380.140.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.380.140.31
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.500.260.57
    Diluted EPS2.500.260.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.500.260.57
    Diluted EPS2.500.260.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am