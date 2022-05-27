Maestros Elect Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, up 39.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in March 2022 up 39.8% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 29.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 26.03% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Maestros Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 54.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)