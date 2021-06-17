Maestros Elect Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2021 down 38.43% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 720.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021 up 97.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2020.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 70.15 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -40.68% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.