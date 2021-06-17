MARKET NEWS

Maestros Elect Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 38.43% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2021 down 38.43% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 up 720.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021 up 97.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2020.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 70.15 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -40.68% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.062.183.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.062.183.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.531.411.99
Purchase of Traded Goods----7.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-0.06-7.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.180.840.90
Depreciation0.100.090.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-0.210.460.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.570.06
Other Income0.640.180.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.63-0.400.23
Interest0.300.460.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.33-0.85-0.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.33-0.85-0.07
Tax-0.11----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.44-0.85-0.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.44-0.85-0.07
Equity Share Capital5.515.515.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.81-1.55-0.14
Diluted EPS0.81-1.55-0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.81-1.55-0.14
Diluted EPS0.81-1.55-0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:55 am

