Maestros Elect Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in March 2019 down 11.59% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 46.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019 down 8.7% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2018.

Maestros Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2018.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 69.20 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 70.02% returns over the last 6 months and 136.58% over the last 12 months.