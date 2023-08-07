Maestros Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, up 154.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2023 up 154.3% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 up 348.58% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 257.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 69.64 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 30.05% over the last 12 months.