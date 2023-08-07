English
    Maestros Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, up 154.3% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2023 up 154.3% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 up 348.58% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2023 up 257.14% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    Maestros Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

    Maestros Elect shares closed at 69.64 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.92% returns over the last 6 months and 30.05% over the last 12 months.

    Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.089.553.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.089.553.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.592.911.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.322.21-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.030.95
    Depreciation0.100.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.751.700.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.311.590.42
    Other Income0.340.430.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.652.020.68
    Interest0.190.160.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.461.860.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.461.860.57
    Tax0.630.480.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.831.380.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.831.380.41
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.500.74
    Diluted EPS3.322.500.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.322.500.74
    Diluted EPS3.322.500.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

