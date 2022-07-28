Maestros Elect Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in June 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 17.39% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 down 10.47% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Maestros Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2021.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 52.95 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)