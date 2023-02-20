Maestros Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.