Maestros Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 47.62% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 25.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Maestros Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Maestros Elect shares closed at 48.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.22% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.