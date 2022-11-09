 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madras Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore, up 138.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 912.10 crore in September 2022 up 138.66% from Rs. 382.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.92 crore in September 2022 up 309.27% from Rs. 11.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.16 crore in September 2022 up 227.95% from Rs. 16.21 crore in September 2021.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

Madras Fert shares closed at 49.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 68.66% over the last 12 months.

Madras Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 912.10 813.05 382.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 912.10 813.05 382.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 674.41 566.54 258.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.14 1.97 2.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.58 -4.79 -8.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.82 25.63 23.35
Depreciation 3.00 3.00 8.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.74 120.66 92.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.41 100.04 6.09
Other Income 2.75 1.67 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.16 101.71 8.08
Interest 19.42 19.06 19.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.74 82.65 -11.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.74 82.65 -11.43
Tax 6.82 19.63 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.92 63.02 -11.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.92 63.02 -11.43
Equity Share Capital 161.10 161.10 161.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 3.91 -0.71
Diluted EPS 1.48 3.91 -0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 3.91 -0.71
Diluted EPS 1.48 3.91 -0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

