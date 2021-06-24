MARKET NEWS

Madras Fert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 460.11 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 460.11 crore in March 2021 down 9.43% from Rs. 508.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2021 down 57.26% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.88 crore in March 2021 down 30.11% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020.

Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2020.

Madras Fert shares closed at 34.20 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.47% over the last 12 months.

Madras Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations460.11441.87508.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations460.11441.87508.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials285.10310.84382.19
Purchase of Traded Goods0.791.431.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.0224.18-10.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.2124.4023.53
Depreciation10.087.029.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses105.7545.8325.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2028.1775.28
Other Income3.601.999.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.8030.1684.38
Interest29.2124.2522.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.595.9162.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.595.9162.21
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.595.9162.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.595.9162.21
Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.650.373.86
Diluted EPS1.650.373.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.650.373.86
Diluted EPS1.650.373.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Madras Fert #Madras Fertilizers #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

