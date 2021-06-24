Madras Fert Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 460.11 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.11 crore in March 2021 down 9.43% from Rs. 508.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2021 down 57.26% from Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.88 crore in March 2021 down 30.11% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020.

Madras Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2020.

Madras Fert shares closed at 34.20 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.24% returns over the last 6 months and 69.47% over the last 12 months.