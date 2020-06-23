App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madras Fert Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 508.00 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.00 crore in March 2020 up 32.46% from Rs. 383.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020 up 459.44% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020 up 123.52% from Rs. 42.17 crore in March 2019.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

Madras Fert shares closed at 19.20 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.

Madras Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations508.00480.85383.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations508.00480.85383.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials382.19417.95321.31
Purchase of Traded Goods1.631.841.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.27-34.6510.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.5325.0327.58
Depreciation9.885.506.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.7636.0737.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2829.11-21.21
Other Income9.101.0056.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.3830.1135.68
Interest22.1728.2124.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.211.9011.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.211.9011.12
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.211.9011.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.211.9011.12
Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.860.120.69
Diluted EPS3.860.120.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.860.120.69
Diluted EPS3.860.120.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Madras Fert #Madras Fertilizers #Results

