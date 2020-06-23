Madras Fert Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 508.00 crore, up 32.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.00 crore in March 2020 up 32.46% from Rs. 383.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.21 crore in March 2020 up 459.44% from Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2020 up 123.52% from Rs. 42.17 crore in March 2019.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

Madras Fert shares closed at 19.20 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -13.32% over the last 12 months.