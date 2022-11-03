 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore, up 188.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore in September 2022 up 188.08% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in September 2022 up 250.5% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.86 crore in September 2022 up 193.37% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 457.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.35% over the last 12 months.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.90 213.03 86.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.90 213.03 86.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 113.97 151.43 49.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.12 -17.82 -14.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.56 5.29 3.84
Depreciation 3.83 3.43 3.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.69 25.53 28.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.73 45.17 14.87
Other Income 0.30 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.03 45.22 14.89
Interest 4.62 4.62 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.41 40.60 13.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.41 40.60 13.25
Tax 13.86 11.94 3.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.55 28.67 9.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.55 28.67 9.29
Equity Share Capital 21.91 21.91 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 13.09 4.24
Diluted EPS 14.86 13.09 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 13.09 4.24
Diluted EPS 14.86 13.09 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.