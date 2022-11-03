Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore, up 188.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore in September 2022 up 188.08% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in September 2022 up 250.5% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.86 crore in September 2022 up 193.37% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 457.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.35% over the last 12 months.