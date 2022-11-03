Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore, up 188.08% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore in September 2022 up 188.08% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in September 2022 up 250.5% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.86 crore in September 2022 up 193.37% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 457.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.35% over the last 12 months.
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|248.90
|213.03
|86.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|248.90
|213.03
|86.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.97
|151.43
|49.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|38.12
|-17.82
|-14.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.56
|5.29
|3.84
|Depreciation
|3.83
|3.43
|3.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.69
|25.53
|28.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.73
|45.17
|14.87
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.03
|45.22
|14.89
|Interest
|4.62
|4.62
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|46.41
|40.60
|13.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|46.41
|40.60
|13.25
|Tax
|13.86
|11.94
|3.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.55
|28.67
|9.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.55
|28.67
|9.29
|Equity Share Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.86
|13.09
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|14.86
|13.09
|4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.86
|13.09
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|14.86
|13.09
|4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited