English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore, up 188.08% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.90 crore in September 2022 up 188.08% from Rs. 86.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in September 2022 up 250.5% from Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.86 crore in September 2022 up 193.37% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021.

    Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

    Close

    Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 457.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 169.35% over the last 12 months.

    Madhya Bharat Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.90213.0386.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.90213.0386.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.97151.4349.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.12-17.82-14.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.565.293.84
    Depreciation3.833.433.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6925.5328.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7345.1714.87
    Other Income0.300.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0345.2214.89
    Interest4.624.621.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.4140.6013.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.4140.6013.25
    Tax13.8611.943.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5528.679.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5528.679.29
    Equity Share Capital21.9121.9121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8613.094.24
    Diluted EPS14.8613.094.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8613.094.24
    Diluted EPS14.8613.094.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm