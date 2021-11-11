Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.40 crore, up 57.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.40 crore in September 2021 up 57.78% from Rs. 54.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2021 up 13.37% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021 up 27.12% from Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.74 in September 2020.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 170.25 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.26% returns over the last 6 months and 141.15% over the last 12 months.