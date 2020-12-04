Madhya Bharat A Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore in September 2020 up 31.98% from Rs. 41.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2020 up 50.62% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020 up 44.64% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2019.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in September 2019.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 68.00 on December 02, 2020 (NSE)