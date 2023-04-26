Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore in March 2023 up 60.3% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 46.66% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2022.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 574.70 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 170.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.83
|286.29
|145.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|233.83
|286.29
|145.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|170.76
|216.08
|127.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.66
|-37.28
|-36.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.21
|6.55
|5.39
|Depreciation
|5.04
|4.13
|2.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.80
|39.03
|16.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.69
|57.77
|31.15
|Other Income
|1.15
|3.68
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.84
|61.45
|31.08
|Interest
|6.80
|6.34
|7.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.04
|55.11
|23.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.04
|55.11
|23.64
|Tax
|9.77
|16.40
|7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.27
|38.71
|16.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.27
|38.71
|16.55
|Equity Share Capital
|43.81
|43.81
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.54
|8.84
|7.56
|Diluted EPS
|5.54
|8.84
|7.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.54
|8.84
|7.56
|Diluted EPS
|5.54
|8.84
|7.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited