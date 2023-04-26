 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore in March 2023 up 60.3% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 46.66% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 233.83 286.29 145.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 233.83 286.29 145.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.76 216.08 127.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.66 -37.28 -36.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.21 6.55 5.39
Depreciation 5.04 4.13 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.80 39.03 16.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.69 57.77 31.15
Other Income 1.15 3.68 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.84 61.45 31.08
Interest 6.80 6.34 7.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.04 55.11 23.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.04 55.11 23.64
Tax 9.77 16.40 7.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.27 38.71 16.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.27 38.71 16.55
Equity Share Capital 43.81 43.81 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.54 8.84 7.56
Diluted EPS 5.54 8.84 7.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.54 8.84 7.56
Diluted EPS 5.54 8.84 7.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
