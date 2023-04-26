English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore in March 2023 up 60.3% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 46.66% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022.

    Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2022.

    Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 574.70 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 170.85% over the last 12 months.

    Madhya Bharat Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations233.83286.29145.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations233.83286.29145.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.76216.08127.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.66-37.28-36.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.216.555.39
    Depreciation5.044.132.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8039.0316.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6957.7731.15
    Other Income1.153.68-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8461.4531.08
    Interest6.806.347.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0455.1123.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0455.1123.64
    Tax9.7716.407.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2738.7116.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2738.7116.55
    Equity Share Capital43.8143.8121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.548.847.56
    Diluted EPS5.548.847.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.548.847.56
    Diluted EPS5.548.847.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am