Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore, up 60.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.83 crore in March 2023 up 60.3% from Rs. 145.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.27 crore in March 2023 up 46.66% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in March 2022.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 574.70 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.45% returns over the last 6 months and 170.85% over the last 12 months.