Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore in March 2022 up 194.11% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022 up 564.46% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022 up 398.23% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 640.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 260.87% returns over the last 6 months and 577.11% over the last 12 months.