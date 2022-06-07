 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore in March 2022 up 194.11% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022 up 564.46% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022 up 398.23% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 640.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 260.87% returns over the last 6 months and 577.11% over the last 12 months.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.87 191.90 49.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.87 191.90 49.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.60 122.77 27.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.92 4.55 1.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.39 5.44 3.87
Depreciation 2.65 3.79 2.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.00 20.95 10.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.15 34.40 4.29
Other Income -0.07 0.30 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.08 34.70 4.36
Interest 7.44 2.23 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.64 32.48 3.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.64 32.48 3.46
Tax 7.09 9.58 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.55 22.89 2.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.55 22.89 2.49
Equity Share Capital 21.91 21.91 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 10.45 1.14
Diluted EPS 7.56 10.45 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.56 10.45 1.14
Diluted EPS 7.56 10.45 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.