Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore in March 2022 up 194.11% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022 up 564.46% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022 up 398.23% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 640.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 260.87% returns over the last 6 months and 577.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|145.87
|191.90
|49.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|145.87
|191.90
|49.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.60
|122.77
|27.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-36.92
|4.55
|1.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.39
|5.44
|3.87
|Depreciation
|2.65
|3.79
|2.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.00
|20.95
|10.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.15
|34.40
|4.29
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.30
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.08
|34.70
|4.36
|Interest
|7.44
|2.23
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.64
|32.48
|3.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.64
|32.48
|3.46
|Tax
|7.09
|9.58
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.55
|22.89
|2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.55
|22.89
|2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.56
|10.45
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|7.56
|10.45
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.56
|10.45
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|7.56
|10.45
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited