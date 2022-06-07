English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore, up 194.11% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.87 crore in March 2022 up 194.11% from Rs. 49.60 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2022 up 564.46% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022 up 398.23% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

    Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.

    Close

    Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 640.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 260.87% returns over the last 6 months and 577.11% over the last 12 months.

    Madhya Bharat Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.87191.9049.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.87191.9049.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.60122.7727.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.924.551.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.395.443.87
    Depreciation2.653.792.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.0020.9510.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1534.404.29
    Other Income-0.070.300.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0834.704.36
    Interest7.442.230.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6432.483.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6432.483.46
    Tax7.099.580.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5522.892.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5522.892.49
    Equity Share Capital21.9121.9121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5610.451.14
    Diluted EPS7.5610.451.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5610.451.14
    Diluted EPS7.5610.451.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.