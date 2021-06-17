Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, up 70.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in March 2021 up 70.64% from Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021 down 17.32% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021 down 24.02% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2020.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 111.40 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.07% over the last 12 months.