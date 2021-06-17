Madhya Bharat A Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, up 70.64% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in March 2021 up 70.64% from Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2021 down 17.32% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021 down 24.02% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2020.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 111.40 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.07% over the last 12 months.
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.60
|31.83
|29.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.60
|31.83
|29.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.40
|20.37
|15.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.27
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.87
|2.47
|5.01
|Depreciation
|2.41
|2.32
|3.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.35
|8.89
|4.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.29
|6.22
|5.51
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.36
|6.28
|5.71
|Interest
|0.90
|1.02
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.46
|5.26
|4.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.46
|5.26
|4.60
|Tax
|0.97
|1.64
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.49
|3.62
|3.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.49
|3.62
|3.01
|Equity Share Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.65
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.65
|1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.65
|1.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.65
|1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited