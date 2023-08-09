English
    Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.03 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.03 crore in June 2023 down 30.04% from Rs. 213.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2023 down 48.22% from Rs. 48.65 crore in June 2022.

    Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.09 in June 2022.

    Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 591.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 68.95% over the last 12 months.

    Madhya Bharat Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.03233.83213.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.03233.83213.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.06170.76151.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.67-12.66-17.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.279.215.29
    Depreciation5.595.043.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.2421.8025.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5439.6945.17
    Other Income1.061.150.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6040.8445.22
    Interest7.186.804.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.4334.0440.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.4334.0440.60
    Tax5.199.7711.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.2424.2728.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.2424.2728.67
    Equity Share Capital43.8143.8121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.655.5413.09
    Diluted EPS1.655.5413.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.655.5413.09
    Diluted EPS1.655.5413.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

