Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.03 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.03 crore in June 2023 down 30.04% from Rs. 213.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2023 down 48.22% from Rs. 48.65 crore in June 2022.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.09 in June 2022.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 591.50 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.77% returns over the last 6 months and 68.95% over the last 12 months.