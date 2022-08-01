Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore, up 216.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore in June 2022 up 216.46% from Rs. 67.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022 up 245.91% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.65 crore in June 2022 up 205.4% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 767.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 308.19% returns over the last 6 months and 421.25% over the last 12 months.