Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore, up 216.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore in June 2022 up 216.46% from Rs. 67.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022 up 245.91% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.65 crore in June 2022 up 205.4% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2021.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2021.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 767.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 308.19% returns over the last 6 months and 421.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.03
|145.87
|67.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.03
|145.87
|67.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.43
|127.60
|43.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.82
|-36.92
|-9.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.29
|5.39
|3.09
|Depreciation
|3.43
|2.65
|3.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.53
|16.00
|14.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.17
|31.15
|12.83
|Other Income
|0.06
|-0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.22
|31.08
|12.84
|Interest
|4.62
|7.44
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.60
|23.64
|11.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.60
|23.64
|11.81
|Tax
|11.94
|7.09
|3.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.67
|16.55
|8.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.67
|16.55
|8.29
|Equity Share Capital
|21.91
|21.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.09
|7.56
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|13.09
|7.56
|3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.09
|7.56
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|13.09
|7.56
|3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited