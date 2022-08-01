 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore, up 216.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.03 crore in June 2022 up 216.46% from Rs. 67.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2022 up 245.91% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.65 crore in June 2022 up 205.4% from Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2021.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 13.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2021.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 767.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 308.19% returns over the last 6 months and 421.25% over the last 12 months.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.03 145.87 67.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.03 145.87 67.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.43 127.60 43.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.82 -36.92 -9.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.29 5.39 3.09
Depreciation 3.43 2.65 3.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.53 16.00 14.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.17 31.15 12.83
Other Income 0.06 -0.07 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.22 31.08 12.84
Interest 4.62 7.44 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.60 23.64 11.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.60 23.64 11.81
Tax 11.94 7.09 3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.67 16.55 8.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.67 16.55 8.29
Equity Share Capital 21.91 21.91 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.09 7.56 3.78
Diluted EPS 13.09 7.56 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.09 7.56 3.78
Diluted EPS 13.09 7.56 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Madhya Bharat A #Madhya Bharat Agro Products #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.