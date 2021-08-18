Madhya Bharat A Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.32 crore, up 35.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.32 crore in June 2021 up 35.93% from Rs. 49.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2021 up 39.55% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.93 crore in June 2021 up 36.5% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2020.

Madhya Bharat A EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2020.

Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 141.05 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.18% returns over the last 6 months and 107.43% over the last 12 months.