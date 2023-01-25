 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madhya Bharat A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 191.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 69.09% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2022 up 70.38% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.29 248.90 191.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.29 248.90 191.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.08 113.97 122.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.28 38.12 4.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.55 6.56 5.44
Depreciation 4.13 3.83 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.03 35.69 20.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.77 50.73 34.40
Other Income 3.68 0.30 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.45 51.03 34.70
Interest 6.34 4.62 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.11 46.41 32.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.11 46.41 32.48
Tax 16.40 13.86 9.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.71 32.55 22.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.71 32.55 22.89
Equity Share Capital 43.81 21.91 21.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 14.86 10.45
Diluted EPS 8.84 14.86 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 14.86 10.45
Diluted EPS 8.84 14.86 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited