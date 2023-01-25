Madhya Bharat A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 191.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 69.09% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2022 up 70.38% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.