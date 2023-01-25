Madhya Bharat A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 191.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 69.09% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2022 up 70.38% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.
Madhya Bharat A EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.45 in December 2021.
Madhya Bharat A shares closed at 642.70 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.65% returns over the last 6 months and 643.18% over the last 12 months.
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.29
|248.90
|191.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|286.29
|248.90
|191.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|216.08
|113.97
|122.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.28
|38.12
|4.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.55
|6.56
|5.44
|Depreciation
|4.13
|3.83
|3.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.03
|35.69
|20.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.77
|50.73
|34.40
|Other Income
|3.68
|0.30
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.45
|51.03
|34.70
|Interest
|6.34
|4.62
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.11
|46.41
|32.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.11
|46.41
|32.48
|Tax
|16.40
|13.86
|9.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.71
|32.55
|22.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.71
|32.55
|22.89
|Equity Share Capital
|43.81
|21.91
|21.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.84
|14.86
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|8.84
|14.86
|10.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.84
|14.86
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|8.84
|14.86
|10.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited