    Madhya Bharat A Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhya Bharat Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.29 crore in December 2022 up 49.19% from Rs. 191.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 69.09% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.58 crore in December 2022 up 70.38% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021.

    Madhya Bharat Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.29248.90191.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.29248.90191.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.08113.97122.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.2838.124.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.556.565.44
    Depreciation4.133.833.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.0335.6920.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7750.7334.40
    Other Income3.680.300.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.4551.0334.70
    Interest6.344.622.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.1146.4132.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.1146.4132.48
    Tax16.4013.869.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.7132.5522.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.7132.5522.89
    Equity Share Capital43.8121.9121.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8414.8610.45
    Diluted EPS8.8414.8610.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8414.8610.45
    Diluted EPS8.8414.8610.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited