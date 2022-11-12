English
    Madhusudan Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 40.2% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

    Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

    Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and -34.15% over the last 12 months.

    Madhusudan Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.280.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.280.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.12
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.031.880.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-1.750.03
    Other Income2.750.111.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.83-1.642.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.83-1.642.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.83-1.642.02
    Tax0.85-0.560.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.98-1.081.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.98-1.081.51
    Equity Share Capital2.692.692.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.68-2.012.81
    Diluted EPS3.68-2.012.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.68-2.012.81
    Diluted EPS3.68-2.012.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm