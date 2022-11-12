Madhusudan Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 8.14% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 40.2% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2021.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and -34.15% over the last 12 months.