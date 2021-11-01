Madhusudan Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2021 up 22.1% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 237.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021 up 218.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2020.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 24.80 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 120.44% returns over the last 6 months and 145.79% over the last 12 months.