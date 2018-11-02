Madhusudan Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 4.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2018 up 4.98% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018 down 215.48% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018 down 161.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 16.53 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)