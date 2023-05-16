Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 8.73% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 440.64% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 513.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 23.74 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and -13.83% over the last 12 months.