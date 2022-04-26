Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 69.37% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 69.84% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 32.70 on April 25, 2022 (BSE)