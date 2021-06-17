Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 3.86% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021 up 199.6% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021 up 204.13% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2020.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 16.78 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.42% returns over the last 6 months