Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 10.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 188.96% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020 down 180.13% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019.
Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 10.85 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.14% returns over the last 6 months
|Madhusudan Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.43
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.43
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.57
|0.09
|-1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|0.19
|1.47
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.12
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|0.30
|1.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|0.30
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|0.30
|1.48
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.01
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.30
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.30
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|2.69
|2.69
|2.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|0.55
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|0.55
|2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|0.55
|2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|0.55
|2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:55 am