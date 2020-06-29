Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 10.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 down 188.96% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020 down 180.13% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 10.85 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.14% returns over the last 6 months