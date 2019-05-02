Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 3.78% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 up 44.82% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 62.37% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2018.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 16.00 on April 25, 2019 (BSE)