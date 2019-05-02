App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhusudan Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madhusudan Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2019 up 3.78% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2019 up 44.82% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2019 up 62.37% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2018.

Madhusudan Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2018.

Madhusudan Ind shares closed at 16.00 on April 25, 2019 (BSE)

Madhusudan Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.29 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.29 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.13 0.13
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -1.35 0.41 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.47 -0.28 -0.08
Other Income 0.01 0.22 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.48 -0.06 0.90
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.48 -0.06 0.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.48 -0.06 0.90
Tax 0.40 0.01 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.08 -0.07 0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.08 -0.07 0.75
Equity Share Capital 2.69 2.69 2.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.13 1.39
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.13 1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.01 -0.13 1.39
Diluted EPS 2.01 -0.13 1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 2, 2019 01:01 pm

#Earnings First-Cut #Madhusudan Ind #Madhusudan Industries #Results #Vanaspati & Oils

